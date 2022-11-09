Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 18:22

Tottenham star Son Heung-min declares himself fit for World Cup after eye injury

The South Korea forward used social media to reassure fans he will be at the tournament in Qatar.
Tottenham star Son Heung-min declares himself fit for World Cup after eye injury

By George Sessions, PA

Son Heung-min has ended any lingering doubts over his participation in the World Cup.

The Tottenham attacker suffered a fracture around his left eye during a 2-1 win away to Marseille in the Champions League last week.

It raised fears in South Korea that their star player could miss the tournament in Qatar and he had to undergo surgery on Friday.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte confirmed on Sunday it had been a success and that he expected the 30-year-old to be fit for the competition.

But Son himself reiterated on Wednesday he will feature in Qatar, with South Korea set to name their squad later in the week.

“I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week,” the Tottenham forward wrote on Instagram.

“I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all. In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you!

“Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won’t miss this for the world. I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon.”

More in this section

Graham Potter will not point the finger at ‘proven top player’ Raheem Sterling Graham Potter will not point the finger at ‘proven top player’ Raheem Sterling
Manchester United fined £82,000 for failure to control players in two matches Manchester United fined £82,000 for failure to control players in two matches
Eddie Howe hails Callum Wilson’s ‘brilliant mentality’ in bid for England call Eddie Howe hails Callum Wilson’s ‘brilliant mentality’ in bid for England call
soccerfootballqatartottenhamsouth koreason heung-minsonworld cup 2022
Springbok World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff signs for Ulster

Springbok World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff signs for Ulster

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more