Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 16:59

Shelbourne complete the double in FAI Cup triumph over Athlone

Goals from Pearl Slattery and Alex Kavanagh sealed victory for Shels.
Fiachra Gallagher

Shelbourne have been crowned FAI Cup champions following a 2-0 victory against Athlone Town in Tallaght Stadium, completing a league-and-cup double for the north Dublin outfit.

First half goals from Pearl Slattery and Jessie Stapleton sealed victory for Shels.

Athlone Town did have the ball in the net on the 70th minute through the head of Scarlett Herron, but it was called for offside.

More to follow...

