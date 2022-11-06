Shelbourne complete the double in FAI Cup triumph over Athlone

Fiachra Gallagher

Shelbourne have been crowned FAI Cup champions following a 2-0 victory against Athlone Town in Tallaght Stadium, completing a league-and-cup double for the north Dublin outfit.

First half goals from Pearl Slattery and Jessie Stapleton sealed victory for Shels.

Pearl Slattery heads home from close range as Shelbourne take command of the FAI Cup final against Athlone

Athlone Town did have the ball in the net on the 70th minute through the head of Scarlett Herron, but it was called for offside.

Shelbourne take the lead against Athlone Town in the FAI Cup final as Alex Kavanagh's free kick ends up in the net

