Sunday sport: Final round of Airtricity League, Premier League action

Digital Desk Staff

Soccer

Shelbourne are looking to win the double this afternoon as they take on Athlone Town in this afternoon's Women's FAI Cup final.

Noel King's side secured their second league title in a row last weekend with a 4-0 win over Wexford Youths on the final day of the season.

The action gets underway at Tallaght Stadium at 3pm.

Champions Shamrock Rovers are looking to add their 24th win of the season on the the final day of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign.

They travel across the city to take on UCD who know they need to win next Friday's playoff with Waterford to stay in the Division.

Second place is still up for grabs as Dundalk know they'll need to beat Derry City by three goals to finish runners up.

Elsewhere today Finn Harps play their final game in the top flight against Drogheda, St Pat's take on cup finalists Shelbourne and Bohemians face Sligo Rovers

All the games will kick off at 7pm.

It's currently scoreless 1-0 to Arsenal heading into the end of their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Defender Gabriel scored the goal for the Gunners.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admits there may come a time when the club accepts signing Donny van de Beek hasn't worked - but says they're not there yet.

The Dutch midfielder, who's struggled for minutes since arriving at Old Trafford, could feature in this afternoon's Premier League trip to Aston Villa - with Bruno Fernandes suspended.

Ten Hag feels he can still contribute.

Kick off at Villa Park is at 2pm.

That's also the start time for the clash between Southampton and Newcastle and the meeting of West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Later, Liverpool are looking to bounce back from last weekend's shock defeat to Leeds.

They are in London to face Tottenham with that one underway 4.30pm.

Golf

Seamus Power will need another blistering round to secure his second successive PGA Tour victory this evening.

The Waterford man shot a hole in one, an eagle and four birdies while recording a fantastic third round of 63 at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

He currently sits in fourth place on 15 under par and will take the course again at ten to 6 Irish time.

Power is seven shots off the leader Russell Henley who sits on 22 under ahead of the Sunday action in Mexico.

Stephanie Meadow has finished the Toto Japan Classic in 44th place.

The Antrim native shot a 3 under par round of 69 to end her week on 3 under all round in Kyoto.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh took the victory on 20 under par.

GAA

Reigning All-Ireland Club Hurling champions Ballygunner begin the defence of their Munster title this afternoon.

The nine-in-a-row Waterford champions take on Tipperary's Kilruane MacDonagh's in the quarter-finals in half an hour's time.

Kilruane come into the game on the back of winning their first county title in 37-years last weekend.

There's a repeat of last year's final in the last-eight of the Leinster Club Senior Football Championship.

Holders Kilmacud Crokes welcome Kildare champions Naas to Parnell Park for a half-three throw-in.

Kilmacud are without injured forward Paul Mannion but can call on the services of Galway star Shane Walsh.

Carlow's Palatine host three-in-a-row Laois champions Portarlington at 3 while the other two quarter-finals have 2pm starts.

New Westmeath champions The Downs face Louth's St Mary's, Ardee in Mullingar while Offaly's Rhode go to Meath's Ratoath.