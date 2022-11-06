Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 09:43

Novak Djokovic battles past Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final

The Serb dropped a set for the first time this week against the Greek world number five.
Novak Djokovic battles past Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final

By PA Sport Staff

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a seventh Paris Masters title after battling past Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the final.

Djokovic dropped a set for the first time this week against the Greek world number five.

But the Serbian still extended his winning streak against Tsitsipas to eight matches with a 6-2 3-6 7-6 (4) victory.

Djokovic will face unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune, who was a surprisingly comfortable 6-4 6-2 winner against in-form Canadian eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, in Sunday’s final.

Meanwhile, world number one Carlos Alcaraz has announced he will miss the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup through injury.

The US Open champion, 19, withdrew from his quarter-final against Rune in Paris with an abdominal problem and has now brought his stellar season to a premature end.

He wrote on Twitter: “After my withdrawal yesterday and having been evaluated by my medical team, unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks.

“Unfortunately I won’t make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals. It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery. Thank you for the support!”

More in this section

Andy Farrell: Ireland showed guts and immense character against South Africa Andy Farrell: Ireland showed guts and immense character against South Africa
Erling Haaland rescues 10-man Manchester City as last-minute winner downs Fulham Erling Haaland rescues 10-man Manchester City as last-minute winner downs Fulham
Robert Lewandowski misses penalty as Barcelona win in Gerard Pique’s final game Robert Lewandowski misses penalty as Barcelona win in Gerard Pique’s final game
tennisnovak djokovicstefanos tsitsipasatpcarlos alcarazparis masters
Pep Guardiola hails win over Fulham as ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career

Pep Guardiola hails win over Fulham as ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more