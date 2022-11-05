Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 12:33

Nick Kyrgios settles legal case with Wimbledon spectator

Australian Kyrgios had complained to the umpire about the behaviour of Anna Palus in his defeat by Novak Djokovic on Centre Court
Nick Kyrgios settles legal case with Wimbledon spectator

By PA Sport Staff

The spectator accused by Nick Kyrgios of having “about 700 drinks” during this year’s Wimbledon final has resolved a legal case with the Australian.

Kyrgios had complained to the umpire about the behaviour of Anna Palus during his four-set defeat by Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.

Having just received a code violation for swearing, after a spectator called out before his second serve, Kyrgios implored umpire Renaud Lichtenstein to have the woman “who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks bro” ejected.

Palus was briefly removed from the court and later explained that she had only had two drinks.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Nick Kyrgios complained to umpire Renaud Lichtenstein (Adam Davy/PA)

In a statement released via Knight Temple Law, which represented Palus, Kyrgios apologised for his comments, adding he had made a significant donation to charity as he looked to “make amends”.

Kyrgios said: “On 10 July 2022, during the Wimbledon men’s final, I told the umpire that a fan, who I now know to be Anna Palus, was distracting me during the match, believing that she was drunk.

“I accept that belief was mistaken, and I apologise. To make amends, I have donated £20,000 to the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, a charity chosen by Ms Palus. I will not be commenting on this matter again.”

Kyrgios’ surprise run to his first grand slam final was littered with controversy, featuring run-ins with umpires, line judges, the media as well as spectators.

More in this section

LaLiga says claims that a new Super League will be open and inclusive are false LaLiga says claims that a new Super League will be open and inclusive are false
Waterford beat Galway United to advance to playoff with UCD Waterford beat Galway United to advance to playoff with UCD
Josh Little’s hat-trick in vain as New Zealand beat Ireland at T20 World Cup Josh Little’s hat-trick in vain as New Zealand beat Ireland at T20 World Cup
tennisnick kyrgioswimbledonkyrgios
Erik ten Hag confident Man Utd players can handle hectic pre-World Cup schedule

Erik ten Hag confident Man Utd players can handle hectic pre-World Cup schedule

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities ’Critical to our modern society’: How datacenters power everyday necessities
Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more