Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 10:37

Rhys McClenaghan makes pommel horse final at World Championships

McClenaghan qualified top of the pack with a score of 15.233
Rhys McClenaghan has secured his spot in the pommel horse final at the World Gymnastics Championships.

The 23-year-old took a score of 15.233 on Monday morning, qualifying him in first position for Saturday's final.

Elsewhere for Team Ireland, Ewan McAteer, Dominick Cunningham and Eamon Montgomery were also in qualifier action.

Cunningham ranked 38th in the all-around and secured 13.800 on floor, where Montgomery took 12.900, while McAteer took 13.966 on vault.

The pommel horse final will be televised live on RTÉ Two on Saturday from 3.20pm-4pm.

