Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 18:40

France midfielder Paul Pogba to miss World Cup through injury, says agent

The 29-year-old is yet to make a competitive appearance for Juventus since returning to the Serie A side from Manchester United this summer.
By Ian Parker, PA

France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup after suffering another injury setback, his agent has said.

He had resumed training last week following a torn meniscus only to sustain another knee injury.

Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta released a statement to French and Italian media on Monday saying the setback will keep him out until the new year.

“Following yesterday and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery,” the statement said.

“For this reason, Paul will not be able to join the Juventus squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar. If wishful thinking would change things, Paul would be playing tomorrow.

“But what changes things are hard work, resilience and discipline, all of which are the only things in Paul’s mind at these challenging times.

 

“Paul will continue working giving his very best to be back on the pitch for the fans and his team as soon as possible.”

A statement from Juventus gave no timetable for Pogba’s return, stating only that he needed to “continue his rehabilitation program”.

Pogba, capped 91 times for France, was a key part of their World Cup-winning campaign four years ago, scoring in the final as they beat Croatia 4-2.

