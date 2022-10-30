Sunday sport: Dublin marathon under way; Arsenal face Nottingham Forest in lunchtime kick-off

Dublin Marathon

Taoufik Allam of Morocco has won the 2022 Dublin Marathon.

Allam clocked in at 2 hours, 11 minutes and 30 seconds.

Ethiopia's Nigist Muluneh took the women's title in 2:28:32.

Martin Hoare of Celbridge and Clonmel's Courtney McGuire won the national men's and women's sections respectively.

Soccer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says they need to get the basics right against Nottingham Forest if they're to avoid a repeat of the last time they met.

The Londoners could return to the top of the Premier League with a win this afternoon.

Forest knocked them out of the FA Cup last season.

Arteta claims his side were on very poor form that day. Kick-off is at 2pm.

The other game sees Manchester United take on West Ham at Old Trafford, with kick-off at 4:15pm.

*****

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic have beaten Livingston 3-0 away from home.

*****

Here at home there's one game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Champions-elect Shamrock Rovers will get to celebrate in front of their fans.

They welcome Derry City to Tallaght Stadum for a 7-o'clock kick-off

*****

Galway United host Longford Town at 4pm this afternoon in the second-leg of their First Division play-off semi-final.

The tie is poised at 2-2 after the first-leg.

The winner will face Waterford in the final after they beat Treaty United 7-4.

GAA

There's a full cohort of football and hurling finals taking place around the country today.

Formula 1

Max Verstappen will start the Mexican Grand Prix in pole position from 8pm today, following a qualifying time of 1:17.775.

Compatriots George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will start behind Verstappen in second and third place respectively.

Golf

Seamus Power holds a share of the lead heading in the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The Waterford native carded a third consecutive 65 at the Port Royal Golf course and is on 18-under-par along with Ben Griffin of the US.

Power begins his final round at 4:20pm Irish time.