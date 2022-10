James Cox

Shelbourne are back-to-back SSE Airtricity Women's National League champions.

They beat title challengers Wexford Youths 4-0 away from home this evening.

The three points was enough for Shels to retain their crown.

Shels, Wexford and Athlone were all in the mix going into the last round of fixtures.

However, goals from Jessie Stapleton, Alex Kavanagh, Megan Smyth-Lynch and Abbie Larkin put it beyond doubt for the Dublin side.

Athlone's 2-1 victory over Bohemians saw them finish second.