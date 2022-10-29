Saturday sport: City without Haaland for Leicester clash; Katie Taylor in Wembley

Updated: 12:30pm

Soccer

Top scorer Erling Haaland's not involved this lunchtime for Manchester City, who are trying to go top of the Premier League with a win at Leicester. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.

Graham Potter, who's still unbeaten as Chelsea boss, returns to his former side Brighton this afternoon.

Tottenham look to bounce back from consecutive top-flight defeats when they travel to Bournemouth.

Newcastle hope to maintain their position inside the top four when they host Aston Villa.

New Villa manager Unai Emery is expected to be in the stands, as he doesn't officially take over at the midlands club until Monday.

Elsewhere, at 3pm, Brentford meet struggling Wolves and Southampton go to Crystal Palace.

There are two late games — with Fulham taking on Everton, before under pressure Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch takes his side to Anfield to face Liverpool.

***

Finn Harps were condemned to relegation to the SSE Airtricity First Division last night.

Despite taking the lead at home to fellow strugglers UCD, they lost 3-1 in Ballybofey.

Dundalk’s 2-1 victory at home to Bohemians saw them bag a return to European football.

St. Pat’s missed out on that money-spinning third spot with a 1-0 loss away to Sligo Rovers.

Jack Moylan and Sean Boyd both scored twice as Shelbourne thrashed Drogheda 6-0.

***

This season’s Women’s National League comes to a thrilling conclusion this evening, with three teams still in with a shout of the title.

Shelbourne lead Wexford Youths by a point, and they meet at Ferrycarrig Park.

Athlone need to beat Bohemians this evening, and hope there’s a draw in Wexford to force a playoff with Shels.

Both of those games kick-off at 5.20pm.

At the same time, Galway’s final game before folding comes at home to Peamount.

Elsewhere, Treaty United play Cork City, and DLR Waves go to Sligo Rovers.

***

Waterford take a 4-1 lead back to the RSC for this evening’s First Division playoff second leg with Treaty United.

That’s underway at 7.45pm.

***

Rangers look for a win that would ease the pressure on boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, when they host third placed Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon. They kick-off at 3pm.

Gaelic Games

There's a number of games in the Galway Senior Hurling Championship on today, including Sarsfield v Portumna in Ballinasloe.

At the All-Stars award ceremony, David Clifford capped an incredible year with being crowned Footballer of the Year.

The Kerry All Ireland-winner beat competition from Galway duo Shane Walsh and Cillian McDaid.

Galway’s Jack Glynn was named Young Footballer of the Year.

Limerick’s All Ireland-winning wing-back Diarmaid Byrnes was crowned Hurler of the Year.

And in a year for defenders, Kilkenny corner-back Mikey Butler won the Young Hurler award.

Limerick dominated the Hurling All Star team of the Year, with seven players contained within.

Kilkenny came away with four All Stars, Clare took three, and Galway one.

Boxing

Katie Taylor looks to make it 22 wins from 22 fights as a professional boxer on Saturday night.

The undisputed world lightweight champion defends her IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO titles against Argentina's Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley Arena.

It's Taylor's first bout since defeating rival Amanda Serrano six months ago while Carabajal is undefeated in her 19 fights to date.

Rugby

Academy products Chris Cosgrave and Rob Russell both scored tries as Leinster maintained their unbeaten start to the URC season.

They registered a 35-5 bonus point win away to the Scarlets.

***

Following his return from Wasps, John Ryan starts in the front row for Munster this evening in their meeting with Ulster.

James Hume makes a welcome return for the visitors.

Kick-off at Thomond Park is at 5.15.

And Jarrad Butler makes his 100th appearance for Connacht in their game away to the Ospreys.

Golf

Seamus Power is well-placed going into the penultimate round of the Bermuda Championship.

The Waterford golfer tees off from 12-under par later.

American Ben Crane leads on 14-under.