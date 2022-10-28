Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 22:09

LOI: UCD win condemns Finn Harps to relegation

Two second-half goals from Tom Lonergan helped fellow strugglers UCD to a 3-1 win at Finn Park, condemning Harps to relegation
James Cox

Finn Harps’ four-year stay in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division has come to an end.

Two second-half goals from Tom Lonergan helped fellow strugglers UCD to a 3-1 win at Finn Park, condemning Harps to relegation.

Dundalk have secured a return to European football with a 2-1 win at home to Bohemians.

St Pat’s miss out on Europe following a 1-0 defeat away to Sligo Rovers.

Shelbourne were the big winners of the night - Sean Boyd and Jack Moylan both scored twice in a 6-0 demolition of Drogheda United.

