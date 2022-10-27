Early Rory Gaffney strike helps Shamrock Rovers to Gent draw

Fiachra Gallagher

Shamrock Rovers picked up their second point of their UEFA Conference League campaign on Thursday evening as they drew 1-1 with Gent at Tallaght Stadium.

Rory Gaffney got Rovers off to a dream start — his third minute strike put the newly crowded Irish champions on their way to a first European victory this season.

Hyunseok Hong had other ideas, however, drawing the Belgian side level on the 74th minute.

Justin Ferizaj saw red for the Hoops on the 73rd minute.

Meanwhile, in the Europa League, Manchester United dispatched of Sherriff Tiraspol 2-0 in their clash at Old Trafford. The goals came from Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot.

Also in the Europa League, West Ham beat Silkeborg 1-0, thanks to a converted penalty from Manuel Lanzini.

Earlier, Arsenal slipped to just a second defeat of the season after being outplayed at PSV Eindhoven as they failed to ensure top spot in their Europa League group.

A point would have been enough for the Gunners, but they were deservedly beaten 2-0 by Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side, with Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong grabbing the goals.

Arsenal can still top Group A – and avoid the knockout round play-offs against the likes of Barcelona and Sevilla – by matching or bettering PSV’s result in the final round of pool fixtures, but manager Mikel Arteta will be ruing having missed a chance to wrap things up early and rest players for their final Europa League game before the World Cup.