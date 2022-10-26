Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 06:24

Carlos Corberan appointed West Brom manager

The former Huddersfield boss has returned to England after a disappointing spell in Greece with Olympiacos
Carlos Corberan appointed West Brom manager

Nick Mashiter, PA

Carlos Corberan has been appointed West Brom’s new head coach.

The former Huddersfield boss, who will take his first training session on Wednesday, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Steve Bruce, who was sacked earlier this month.

The Baggies are second bottom of the Sky Bet Championship after a dismal start to the season.

Chief executive Ron Gourlay told the club’s official website: “Carlos is a coach of the highest quality and I am delighted to welcome him to the club.

“Carlos was in our thoughts from the very beginning of the recruitment process and our admiration of his qualities only grew on meeting him.

“He is a confident, enthusiastic and detailed coach, who is as determined as I am to bring success to The Hawthorns. We share a belief that performances and results will improve under his guidance and that significant time remains in the season for us to mount a serious assault on the Championship league table.

“I would like to thank our fans for their patience during what has been a frustrating start to the season. I am certain they will now throw their full support behind Carlos and the team as we work together to move forwards as a club.”

Corberan, whose backroom team will include James Morrison and Gary Walsh, was available following his sacking by Olympiacos after just 11 games last month having only joined them in August.

The 39-year-old Spaniard quit Huddersfield in the summer after guiding them to the play-off final, which they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, after two years in Yorkshire.

Albion sit in the relegation zone, three points from safety, after winning just two of their opening 16 games. They host Sheffield United on Saturday before welcoming Blackpool next Tuesday.

More in this section

Kai Havertz stunner sees Chelsea into Champions League last 16 Kai Havertz stunner sees Chelsea into Champions League last 16
Wales name Justin Tipuric as skipper for Autumn Nations Series Wales name Justin Tipuric as skipper for Autumn Nations Series
Nathan Collins: Wolves were a shambles in embarrassing Leicester display Nathan Collins: Wolves were a shambles in embarrassing Leicester display
soccerchampionshipfootballwest bromsteve brucecarlos corberanron gourlay
Tyson Fury to release debut single in aid of men’s mental health charity

Tyson Fury to release debut single in aid of men’s mental health charity

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more