Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 22:02

Shamrock Rovers claim third title in a row after Derry draw

Shamrock Rovers are SSE Airtricity League champions for the third season in a row after Derry City drew with Sligo Rovers on Monday night
Shamrock Rovers claim third title in a row after Derry draw

James Cox

Shamrock Rovers are SSE Airtricity League champions for the third season in a row after Derry City drew with Sligo Rovers on Monday night.

The goalless draw means Derry cannot catch Rovers. It's the 20th championship success for the Hoops.

It means Rovers are crowned champions with two games to spare.

Derry face Rovers in Tallaght on Sunday, but there will no longer be as much riding on the fixture with the league decided.

Meanwhile, Finn Harps could be condemned to the First Division on Friday night.

UCD’s 1-1 draw away to Shelbourne on Thursday night moved the Students three points clear of Harps at the foot of the table.

The relegation rivals meet on Friday, when a UCD point will relegate Harps.

More in this section

Southampton hit back to draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal Southampton hit back to draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal
Nathan Collins: Wolves were a shambles in embarrassing Leicester display Nathan Collins: Wolves were a shambles in embarrassing Leicester display
Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78
league of irelandsligo roversshamrock roversderry citysse airtricity league
Antonio Conte concerned about Tottenham quartet before Sporting Lisbon clash

Antonio Conte concerned about Tottenham quartet before Sporting Lisbon clash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more