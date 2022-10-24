Shamrock Rovers claim third title in a row after Derry draw

James Cox

Shamrock Rovers are SSE Airtricity League champions for the third season in a row after Derry City drew with Sligo Rovers on Monday night.

The goalless draw means Derry cannot catch Rovers. It's the 20th championship success for the Hoops.

It means Rovers are crowned champions with two games to spare.

Derry face Rovers in Tallaght on Sunday, but there will no longer be as much riding on the fixture with the league decided.

Meanwhile, Finn Harps could be condemned to the First Division on Friday night.

UCD’s 1-1 draw away to Shelbourne on Thursday night moved the Students three points clear of Harps at the foot of the table.

The relegation rivals meet on Friday, when a UCD point will relegate Harps.