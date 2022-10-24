Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 20:34

Aston Villa appoint Emery as manager to replace Gerrard

Aston Villa appoint Emery as manager to replace Gerrard

Aston Villa have named Unai Emery as their new manager to succeed Steven Gerrard who was sacked last week, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Former Arsenal boss Emery, 50, has signed with Villa after stepping down as manager of LaLiga side Villarreal and will take over from November 1st after work permit formalities are completed.

Emery also had notable spells as manager of Sevilla and PSG.

While his time at the Emirates Stadium ended without a trophy, he guided Villarreal to the Europa League final in 2021.

Manchester United were the heavy favourites going into that game, but lost the final on penalties to the Spanish club.

