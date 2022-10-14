Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 22:06

LOI: St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk win

Pat's stay fourth despite the win, and a point behind Dundalk
Digital Desk Staff

New Bohemians manager Declan Devine will hardly have been impressed by his side’s outing at Richmond Park tonight.

They lost 3-1 away to St. Pat’s, with Devine watching from the stands.

Pat’s stay fourth despite the win, and a point behind Dundalk.

Lewis Macari’s first ever professional goal helped the Lilywhites to a 2-0 win away to Finn Harps.

In the First Division, Athlone Town came from 2-0 down at home to champions Cork City to win 3-2.

Galway stay third following a goalless draw away to Wexford.

And Luke Desmond scored twice as Cobh Ramblers came from behind to win 5-1 at Bray Wanderers.

