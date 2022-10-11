World Cup Qualifying: Door is open for Ireland as Switzerland and Portugal prevail

Fiachra Gallagher

Both Switzerland and Portugal won their respective World Cup Qualifying ties in extra-time on Tuesday evening – meaning Ireland can go to the World Cup with a win over Scotland in Hampden Park.

The score 1-1 at full-time, Switzerland broke Welsh hearts after 120 minutes of football. Fabienne Humm left it late to clinch the winner, with the game ending 2-1.

Heartbreak for Wales. 🇨🇭 Switzerland 2-1 Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 📲📺📻 Watch, listen & follow the action LIVE on BBC Two Wales, @BBCRadioWales & the @BBCSport website & app

#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/pJFvj43NQs — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) October 11, 2022

Rhiannon Roberts had previously put Wales in the lead after 20 minutes, before Ramona Bachmann equalised before half-time.

Ana-Marie Crnogorcevic and Bachmann both had goals ruled out before the 90 minutes were up.

Meanwhile, Portugal score three times in extra-time to emerge 4-1 victors in their tie against Iceland.

Kika Nazareth, Tatiana Pinto and Diana Silva put the game beyond Iceland.

Ealier, a Glódís Viggósdóttir header had pulled Iceland level in the clash. Carole Costa had put the Portugese ahead on 55 minutes.