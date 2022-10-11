Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 20:56

World Cup Qualifying: Door is open for Ireland as Switzerland and Portugal prevail

The results mean that Ireland will go to the World Cup if they can secure victory in Hampden Park.
Fiachra Gallagher

Both Switzerland and Portugal won their respective World Cup Qualifying ties in extra-time on Tuesday evening – meaning Ireland can go to the World Cup with a win over Scotland in Hampden Park.

The score 1-1 at full-time, Switzerland broke Welsh hearts after 120 minutes of football. Fabienne Humm left it late to clinch the winner, with the game ending 2-1.

Rhiannon Roberts had previously put Wales in the lead after 20 minutes, before Ramona Bachmann equalised before half-time.

Ana-Marie Crnogorcevic and Bachmann both had goals ruled out before the 90 minutes were up.

Meanwhile, Portugal score three times in extra-time to emerge 4-1 victors in their tie against Iceland.

Kika Nazareth, Tatiana Pinto and Diana Silva put the game beyond Iceland.

Ealier, a Glódís Viggósdóttir header had pulled Iceland level in the clash. Carole Costa had put the Portugese ahead on 55 minutes.

portugalswitzerlandicelandwalesvera pauwirelandworld cupworld cup qualifierskite mccabe
