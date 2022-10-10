Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 14:52

Antoine Griezmann completes permanent return to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

The France forward had been on loan at Atletico since last summer
Antoine Griezmann completes permanent return to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

PA Sport staff

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with LaLiga rivals Barcelona for the permanent transfer of Antoine Griezmann.

France forward Griezmann had been on loan at Atletico since August 2021 but was recently limited to 30-minute cameos due to financial clauses in the deal.

According to reports, the two-year loan agreement stipulated Atletico would have to pay Barcelona €40 million to make the move permanent if the 31-year-old World Cup winner played more than 45 minutes in more than 50 per cent of games.

Griezmann, who joined Barca from Atletico in 2019, has agreed a contract until June 2026 to complete his return to Civitas Metropolitano.

“Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, who since the summer of 2021 and until now had played for our club on loan from FC Barcelona,” read a statement on Atletico’s website.

“In addition, the French striker has signed a contract that will link him to our club until 30 June 2026.”

Griezmann, who has scored 42 times in 110 international caps and lifted the World Cup in 2018, has registered three goals and two assists in 11 club outings this term.

More in this section

There will be more – Erik ten Hag hails Cristiano Ronaldo after 700th club goal There will be more – Erik ten Hag hails Cristiano Ronaldo after 700th club goal
Late F1 driver's father condemns recovery vehicle that put Pierre Gasly in danger Late F1 driver's father condemns recovery vehicle that put Pierre Gasly in danger
Sunday sport: Arsenal welcome Liverpool, Verstappen claims second title Sunday sport: Arsenal welcome Liverpool, Verstappen claims second title
soccerbarcelonaspanish la ligalaligaatletico madridantoine griezmann
Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu forced to retire due to heart condition

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu forced to retire due to heart condition

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more