Sunday sport: Arsenal welcome Liverpool, Verstappen claims second title

Soccer

The Republic of Ireland will play the Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar as they bid to reach Euro 2024.

Stephen Kenny's side will be looking reach the finals for the first time since 2016, with the qualifying campaign due to get underway next March.

𝗨𝗘𝗙𝗔 𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗢 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗬𝗜𝗡𝗚



Here’s a look at our group 🇮🇪👇



The road to #EURO2024 begins in March - fixtures announced in due course #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/JZjpELyX31 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 9, 2022

***

Arsenal can return to the top of the Premier League table this afternoon as the Gunners host Liverpool at the Emirates from 4.30pm.

Before that, Crystal Palace and Leeds meet at Selhurst Park, while West Ham face Fulham at the London Stadium, both kicking off at 2pm.

The final game of the day then will see Everton play Manchester United at Goodison Park from 7pm.

***

There's one game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Leaders Shamrock Rovers will look to re-establish a five-point advantage at the top of the table when they take on Shelbourne.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is at 5pm.

Rugby

Emerging Ireland round off their tour of South Africa this afternoon.

Simon Easterby's side face the Cheetahs from 2pm Irish time.

Max Deegan will captain the team from the back row, as they look for a third successive victory.

One last dance in Bloem! 🇿🇦



Simon Easterby's #EmergingIreland face the Cheetahs in their final game of the Tour, live on https://t.co/0iqQLDxiAN from 2pm! #TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/TmtbSnOwlk — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 9, 2022

Formula One

Max Verstappen is the 2022 Formula One World Champion after winning a rain hit Japanese Grand Prix this morning.

He beat Sergio Perez into second.

Charles Leclerc came third, handing the Dutchman the world title, after he was penalised by the race stewards for going off the track in the final lap.

Lewis Hamilton finished 5th in a contest that saw drivers furious that a recovery vehicle was on the track before all cars were back in the pits.

Golf

Jon Rahm is the man to catch as he prepares for his final round of the Open de Espana.

The home favourite is 16-under-par in Madrid, one stroke clear of the chasing pack.

Jonathan Caldwell and Paul Dunne are both 3-under-par thru 15 and 9 holes respectively today with Niall Kearney two shots back level-par.

***

Stephanie Meadow will get her final round of the LPGA's Mediheal Championship underway in a tie for ninth.

Meadow will tee-off from seven-under-par this evening, seven shots off the lead held by England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff.