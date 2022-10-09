Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 12:35

Sunday sport: Arsenal welcome Liverpool, Verstappen claims second title

The latest updates from today's sport
Sunday sport: Arsenal welcome Liverpool, Verstappen claims second title

The latest updates from today's sport...

Soccer

The Republic of Ireland will play the Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar as they bid to reach Euro 2024.

Stephen Kenny's side will be looking reach the finals for the first time since 2016, with the qualifying campaign due to get underway next March.

***

Arsenal can return to the top of the Premier League table this afternoon as the Gunners host Liverpool at the Emirates from 4.30pm.

Before that, Crystal Palace and Leeds meet at Selhurst Park, while West Ham face Fulham at the London Stadium, both kicking off at 2pm.

The final game of the day then will see Everton play Manchester United at Goodison Park from 7pm.

***

There's one game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Leaders Shamrock Rovers will look to re-establish a five-point advantage at the top of the table when they take on Shelbourne.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is at 5pm.

Rugby

Emerging Ireland round off their tour of South Africa this afternoon.

Simon Easterby's side face the Cheetahs from 2pm Irish time.

Max Deegan will captain the team from the back row, as they look for a third successive victory.

Formula One

Max Verstappen is the 2022 Formula One World Champion after winning a rain hit Japanese Grand Prix this morning.

He beat Sergio Perez into second.

Charles Leclerc came third, handing the Dutchman the world title, after he was penalised by the race stewards for going off the track in the final lap.

Lewis Hamilton finished 5th in a contest that saw drivers furious that a recovery vehicle was on the track before all cars were back in the pits.

Golf

Jon Rahm is the man to catch as he prepares for his final round of the Open de Espana.

The home favourite is 16-under-par in Madrid, one stroke clear of the chasing pack.

Jonathan Caldwell and Paul Dunne are both 3-under-par thru 15 and 9 holes respectively today with Niall Kearney two shots back level-par.

***

Stephanie Meadow will get her final round of the LPGA's Mediheal Championship underway in a tie for ninth.

Meadow will tee-off from seven-under-par this evening, seven shots off the lead held by England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

More in this section

Manchester City win big again as Erling Haaland scores 20th goal this season Manchester City win big again as Erling Haaland scores 20th goal this season
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace need mindset change to stop conceding late goals Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace need mindset change to stop conceding late goals
Verstappen crowned F1 champion amid confusion after Japan victory Verstappen crowned F1 champion amid confusion after Japan victory
soccerformula onegolfrepublic of irelandrugbymax verstappensse airtricity leagueunited rugby championshipjapanese grand prixeuro 2024lpgaopen de espana
How flying Dutchman Max Verstappen raced to his second F1 world championship

How flying Dutchman Max Verstappen raced to his second F1 world championship

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more