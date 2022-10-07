Derry City keep the pressure on with 3-0 victory over Finn Harps

Fiachra Gallagher

Derry City kept the pressure on Shamrock Rovers at the top of the SSE Airtricity League with a 3-0 win over Finn Harps at the the Brandywell.

A brace from Adam McDonnell and a late strike from Jamie McGonigle helped the Candystripes close the gap at the top to two points. Rovers face Shelbourne on Sunday, who come into the tie following a heavy 3-0 drubbing in the UEFA Conference League at the hands of Molde.

Elsewhere in the League of Ireland, Dundalk lost out to an injury time strike from Adam O'Reilly, with St Patrick's Athletic emerging 2-1 victors at Oriel Park. Dundalk's goal came from Ryan O'Kane, while Chris Forrester also got on the scoresheet for the Saints.

Bohemians fell victim to a late goal at home where they lost 1-0 to Drogheda United. Dayle Rooney scored in the third minute of added time to heap woes on the north Dublin outfit. Jordan Flores saw red on the 70th minute in the tie at Dalymount Park.

Goals from Michael Duffy and Brandon Kavanagh helped Sligo Rovers to a 2-0 victory in Dublin 4 against UCD.