Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 19:03

‘Just unstoppable’ – Jack Grealish loving playing with Erling Haaland

The Norway striker has scored 19 goals in his first 12 Manchester City appearances.
‘Just unstoppable’ – Jack Grealish loving playing with Erling Haaland

By Andy Hampson, PA

Jack Grealish believes Erling Haaland is “unstoppable” and the best goalscorer he has ever played with.

The prolific Haaland scored two more goals as Manchester City thrashed FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Norwegian has now scored 19 goals in just 12 appearances since joining City in the summer, a tally that also includes three hat-tricks.

Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish, right, is enjoying working with Haaland, left (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I was just laughing because he is just unstoppable,” said midfielder Grealish.

“He has this instinct where he is always at the right place at the right time and that is something you can’t teach, you are just born with it.

“His goalscoring record is absolutely ridiculous and he is probably the best I have ever played with. It is a pleasure to play with him and hopefully it continues.”

Grealish did not get on the scoresheet himself in the 5-0 rout of the Danish champions at the Etihad Stadium but delivered an influential display to claim the player of the match award.

It was a third strong showing in succession from the 27-year-old, whose form was being criticised just last month.

Grealish, City’s record £100million signing, said: “Football is about enjoying it and I am certainly doing that at the moment.

“I am loving playing with the lads and I feel like I have got my confidence back. That is the main thing for me. Goals and assists will come.

“Any player wants to score and get assists, but the main thing is to keep playing and enjoying it.”

More in this section

Celtic’s Champions League hopes dented by defeat in Leipzig Celtic’s Champions League hopes dented by defeat in Leipzig
Amnesty International raise new Saudi concerns – one year on from Newcastle deal Amnesty International raise new Saudi concerns – one year on from Newcastle deal
I am not a kid anymore – Harvey Elliott determined to solve his own problems I am not a kid anymore – Harvey Elliott determined to solve his own problems
soccerpremier leaguefootballman cityjack grealishgrealisherling haaland
LIV Golf players will not receive world ranking points in next two events – OWGR

LIV Golf players will not receive world ranking points in next two events – OWGR

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more