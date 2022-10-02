GAA club wrap: Kilmacud Crokes into Dublin final, Mayo champions Knockmore out

Kenneth Fox

Kilmacud Crokes are through to the Dublin Senior football final after a 12 points to 1-3 win over Thomas Davis.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Paul Mannion will miss the final following an ankle operation that will also affect his inter-county comeback.

Shane Walsh picked up the slack in Mannion's absence as holders Crokes comfortably returned to the decider.

New recruit Walsh fired eight points in just his second start for the club following his high profile switch from Galway.

They will face an up-and-coming Na Fianna side in the final and could yet rue the absence of Mannion - just like they did last February when they lost the All-Ireland club decider without him.

In Laois, Clough-Ballacolla claimed their third title in a row with a 1-24 to 16 points win over Camross.

3-in-a-row!



Clough/Ballacolla earn another Laois SHC title by beating Camross in today's Final in Portlaoise!



📸 @SportsfilePOM

https://t.co/EMOWTh1uzq pic.twitter.com/NgpmSNdcPb — sportsfile (@sportsfile) October 2, 2022

In Mayo, defending champions Knockmore saw their dreams of winning three Mayo SFC titles in a row dashed by Castlebar Mitchels in Sunday’s quarter-final.

The holders were pipped by a point (0-12 to 0-11) by the home side at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park and exited the championship after a dramatic finale.