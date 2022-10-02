GAA club wrap: Kilmacud Crokes into Dublin final, Mayo champions Knockmore out

Kenneth Fox
Kilmacud Crokes are through to the Dublin Senior football final after a 12 points to 1-3 win over Thomas Davis.
As the Irish Examiner reports, Paul Mannion will miss the final following an ankle operation that will also affect his inter-county comeback.
Shane Walsh picked up the slack in Mannion's absence as holders Crokes comfortably returned to the decider.
New recruit Walsh fired eight points in just his second start for the club following his high profile switch from Galway.
They will face an up-and-coming Na Fianna side in the final and could yet rue the absence of Mannion - just like they did last February when they lost the All-Ireland club decider without him.
In Laois, Clough-Ballacolla claimed their third title in a row with a 1-24 to 16 points win over Camross.
3-in-a-row!
Clough/Ballacolla earn another Laois SHC title by beating Camross in today's Final in Portlaoise!
📸 @SportsfilePOM
https://t.co/EMOWTh1uzq pic.twitter.com/NgpmSNdcPb
— sportsfile (@sportsfile) October 2, 2022
In Mayo, defending champions Knockmore saw their dreams of winning three Mayo SFC titles in a row dashed by Castlebar Mitchels in Sunday’s quarter-final.
The holders were pipped by a point (0-12 to 0-11) by the home side at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park and exited the championship after a dramatic finale.
Seven points from Mitchels’ young attacker Ethan Gibbons proved decisive as Castlebar issued a strong statement of intent ahead of a semi-final clash with Westport.
Parish neighbours Palatine and Tinryland served up a passionate, absorbing and full-bloodeded Carlow senior football final at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday.
Palatine squeezed home to lift the Nationalist Cup and claim their seventh SFC crown as both teams finished with 14 men.
Watched by an attendance of 2,500 this was the first final meeting of the clubs since Tinryland prevailed by two points (1-5 to 1-3) in the 1950 final. But this time it was the men from the Kildare border who had two to spare at the end.