Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 13:57

Sunday sport: United and City set for Manchester derby clash

Manchester City's derby clash with Manchester United is just underway at the Etihad.
Digital Desk Staff

Soccer

Manchester City's derby clash with Manchester United is just underway at the Etihad.

John Stones misses out through injury for the hosts, with Nathan Ake handed a starting role.

Marcus Rashford is in from the start for United, despite injury concerns.

Later this afternoon, Leeds and Aston Villa meet at Elland Road.

Villa picked up positive results in their last two league fixtures - and manager Steven Gerrard hopes they can continue the momentum.

Golf

Rory McIlroy has moved into contention on the final day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

He's now 11-under-par through 11 holes at St Andrews - which leaves him three shots behind leader Ryan Fox.

Padraig Harrington is just outside the top ten on eight-under.

