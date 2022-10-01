Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 13:48

Saturday sport: Premier League returns

The day's first Premier League game of the day is underway.
Digital Desk Staff

Soccer

It remains goalless in the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates.

Their encounter is half-an-hour old.

A victory for unbeaten Spurs would see them replace their rivals at the top of the table.

Five games kick off at 3pm.

Graham Potter takes charge of Chelsea for the first time in the Premier League when they go to Crystal Palace.

Brighton's new boss, Roberto De Zerbi, is in the dugout for their visit to Anfield for a meeting with Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are in London to play Fulham, while Bournemouth take on Brentford and Everton travel to Southampton.

In the half-five game, West Ham face Wolves.

Shamrock Rovers have the chance to re-establish a five-point advantage at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

The Hoops go to Sligo Rovers from 7.45.

Derry City closed to within two points of the summit with a 1-0 win over St Pat's last night.

Rugby

Munster will bid to win their first match in this season's United Rugby Championship later.

Graham Rowntree's side take on Zebre at Musgrave Park, where kick-off is at 5.05pm.

The hosts' side shows four changes from last weekend's loss to the Dragons.

