Nations League: Ireland lead Armenia at half-time

Ireland have taken the lead in their Nations League match against Armenia after a fine header from John Egan.

Ireland dominated the early exchanges and took an 18th-minute lead when skipper Egan, who scored the opening goal against the Scots, repeated the feat with a firm header from Bradyโ€™s corner.

Jason Knight and Brady both had shots blocked as Ireland attempted to push home their advantage, but despite their wealth of possession, they went in at the break just a single goal to the good.