Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 20:42

Nations League: Ireland lead Armenia at half-time

Ireland dominated the early exchanges and took an 18th-minute lead when skipper Egan
Nations League: Ireland lead Armenia at half-time

Ireland have taken the lead in their Nations League match against Armenia after a fine header from John Egan.

Ireland dominated the early exchanges and took an 18th-minute lead when skipper Egan, who scored the opening goal against the Scots, repeated the feat with a firm header from Brady’s corner.

Jason Knight and Brady both had shots blocked as Ireland attempted to push home their advantage, but despite their wealth of possession, they went in at the break just a single goal to the good.

