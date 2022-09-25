Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 14:58

Brilliant Eliud Kipchoge extends his own world marathon record in Berlin

Kipchoge went through halfway in under an hour
Brilliant Eliud Kipchoge extends his own world marathon record in Berlin

PA Sport Staff

Eliud Kipchoge improved his own world record by half a minute as he raced to victory in the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

Kipchoge’s winning time of two hours, one minute and nine seconds took 30 seconds of his previous best set in the same race four years ago.

The double Olympic champion set a stunning early pace that put him on track for a sub two-hour finish, and reached the half-way point in 59 minutes and 50 seconds.

Germany Berlin Marathon
Eliud Kipchoge beat his own word marathon record by half a minute (Christoph Soeder/AP)

Despite slightly slowing, Kipchoge pulled clear of Ethiopia’s Andamlak Belihu in the second half of the race, eventually crossing the line more than four minutes in front of second-placed Mark Korir.

Korir finished in 2:05:58 with Ethiopia’s Tadu Abate coming through to take third in 2:06.28.

In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa smashed the course record by two minutes and became the third fastest women in history as she won in a time of 2:15.37.

More in this section

Sunday sport: Munster face Cardiff in United Rugby Championship Sunday sport: Munster face Cardiff in United Rugby Championship
Alex Scott says trolling and racist abuse left her 'scared for her life' Alex Scott says trolling and racist abuse left her 'scared for her life'
Seven-up Ulster see off Scarlets in thriller Seven-up Ulster see off Scarlets in thriller
athleticseliud kipchogekipchoge
Joe Joyce stops Joseph Parker in 11th round to win WBO interim heavyweight title

Joe Joyce stops Joseph Parker in 11th round to win WBO interim heavyweight title

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more