Sunday sport: Munster face Cardiff in United Rugby Championship

Here's the latest updates from today's sporting action...

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny felt Scotland's winning penalty in their Nations League match last night shouldn't have been given.

Ryan Christie's spot-kick, for Alan Browne's handball, earned Steve Clarke's side a 2-1 win at Hampden.

Kenny was frustrated by the decision.

Ireland now must not lose to Armenia in Dublin on Tuesday to avoid relegation from League B.

Croatia know a win over Austria will see them top Group 1 of League A today.

If they fail to win, the door opens for Denmark to steal top spot with a victory over world champions France.

Both games kick off at 7:45pm.

Meanwhile bottom side Wales need a victory over Poland to have any chance of remaining in the top league.

Their Group 4 clash also gets underway at 7:45pm while at the same time the Netherlands come up against Belgium.

Defending champions Chelsea are looking to win their first Women's Super League game of the new season today.

Emma Hayes' side face Manchester City in London from 4pm.

Meanwhile, there's a Merseyside derby at 6:45pm with Liverpool hosting Everton.

Brighton and Reading kick off the day's action at 2pm while Aston Villa travel to Leicester City and West Ham entertain Manchester United an hour later.

Here at home there's one game in the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League today.

Waterford take on Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds from 3pm.

RUGBY

Munster will look to bounce back from their opening round defeat to Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship this afternoon.

Graham Rowntree's side are away to the Dragons with the likes of Keith Earls, Simon Zebo and Peter O'Mahony coming into the starting 15.

Kick off at Rodney Parade is at 3pm.

GOLF

Leona Maguire has bogeyd the first hole of her final round at the KPMG Women's Irish Open.

That leaves the Cavan woman 8-under-par all round and in a tie for 11th as she looks to become the first home golfer to win the event.

Dutch woman Anne Van Dam leads by one on 11-under at Dromoland Castle.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell is level-par through two holes of his final round of the DP World Tour's Open De France.

That leaves him 5-under-par for the tournament and seven shots off the lead.

Dubliner Niall Kearney has finished up on 6-over.

Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard (Hoi-Gard) leads by 1 on 12-under-par.

GAA

Rhode contest their 11th final in a row this afternoon when they take on current champions Tullamore in the Offaly senior football championship decider.

Throw in at O'Connor Park is at 4:15pm.

RACING

There's racing at the Curragh this afternoon.

The first of eight races goes to post at 25- past-1.