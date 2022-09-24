HT: Egan shoots Republic of Ireland ahead in Glasgow

Press Association

The Republic of Ireland are ahead at half-time in their Uefa Nations League fixture against Scotland following a goal from captain John Egan.

Stephen Kenny made four changes to the team that drew with Ukraine in June, with Gavin Bazunu, John Egan, Michael Obafemi and Matt Doherty all added to the team for the sell-out at Hampden, while Caoimhin Kelleher, Alan Browne, Scott Hogan and Darragh Lenihan were out.

The Boys in Green, who need a win to stay in with a chance of being second seed for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, seemed off to a good start when Troy Parrott left a trail of Scotland defenders in his wake in the 11th minute and fired high past Craig Gordon.

However, the celebrations were cut short by the offside flag.

In front of the sell-out crowd at Hampden Park, Egan later made breakthrough in the 18th minute, firing home a low shot after a James McClean corner broke to him eight yards out.

More to follow...