Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 20:36

HT: Egan shoots Republic of Ireland ahead in Glasgow

An earlier attempt from Troy Parrott was ruled offside
HT: Egan shoots Republic of Ireland ahead in Glasgow

Press Association

The Republic of Ireland are ahead at half-time in their Uefa Nations League fixture against Scotland following a goal from captain John Egan.

Stephen Kenny made four changes to the team that drew with Ukraine in June, with Gavin Bazunu, John Egan, Michael Obafemi and Matt Doherty all added to the team for the sell-out at Hampden, while Caoimhin Kelleher, Alan Browne, Scott Hogan and Darragh Lenihan were out.

The Boys in Green, who need a win to stay in with a chance of being second seed for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, seemed off to a good start when Troy Parrott left a trail of Scotland defenders in his wake in the 11th minute and fired high past Craig Gordon.

However, the celebrations were cut short by the offside flag.

In front of the sell-out crowd at Hampden Park, Egan later made breakthrough in the 18th minute, firing home a low shot after a James McClean corner broke to him eight yards out.

More to follow...

More in this section

Spain Women players deny asking for national coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked Spain Women players deny asking for national coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked
Ireland U21s draw 1-1 with Israel in Euro play-off first leg Ireland U21s draw 1-1 with Israel in Euro play-off first leg
Seven-up Ulster see off Scarlets in thriller Seven-up Ulster see off Scarlets in thriller
scotlanduefarepublic of irelandstephen kennynations leaguejohn egan
Alex Scott says trolling and racist abuse left her 'scared for her life'

Alex Scott says trolling and racist abuse left her 'scared for her life'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more