Sunday sport: FAI Cup semi-final spots up for grabs, Chelsea begin WSL title defence

Here's the latest updates from today's sporting action...

Soccer

The early Premier League game of the day is underway, with Brentford 2-0 down to Arsenal at half-time.

William Saliba took the opener, followed by Gabriel Jesus in the 28th minute.

Elsewhere, Everton host West Ham as David Moyes goes back to his old stomping ground at 2.15pm.

***

The opening weekend of the new Women's Super League season continues today, with champions Chelsea beginning the defence of their title with a trip to newly promoted Liverpool at 5pm.

Manchester City are currently 1-0 down to Aston Villa in 12.30pm kick-off.

At 3pm, Leicester City host Tottenham and West Ham take on Everton.

***

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic are looking to restore their five point lead at the top of the table.

However, they're currently 1-0 down at half-time to hosts St Mirren.

Elsewhere, Hearts are away to Motherwell in the only other game of the day which kicks-off 3pm.

***

Derry City vs Shamrock Rovers



A massive game in the cup today and it's live on RTÉ2 and around the world on @RTEplayer 💻pic.twitter.com/piEm4lSWKd — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) September 18, 2022

Two semi-final spots are up for grabs in the FAI Cup later.

Derry City host Shamrock Rovers from 5pm after the Dublin derby which sees Shelbourne take on Bohemians at 2pm.

The winners will join Waterford and Treaty United in the final four.

Golf

On the DP World Tour, Matt Fitzpatrick has a one shot advantage over the chasing pack at the Italian Open where the final round is underway.

The US Open champion has just started his round off from 10-under, with Rory McIlroy and Aaron Rai on nine-under.

Niall Kearney is three-over with one hole left to play, leaving him six-over all round and in a tie for 71st.

Racing

There's racing at Listowell where the first of seven races goes to post at 2.10pm.