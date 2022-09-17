Saturday sport: United Rugby Championship returns, McIlroy on top at Italian Open

Here's the latest updates from today's sporting action...

Soccer

Manchester City are 2-0 up away to Wolves on the cusp of half-time, looking to move to the top of the Premier League table.

Jack Grealish netted in the opening minute for City, while Erling Haaland bagged the second in the 16th. The game kicked-off at 12.30pm.

Newcastle host Bournemouth at 3pm before Tottenham meet winless Leicester at 5.30pm.

***

Shelbourne have the chance to regain the lead in the Women’s National League as they face Athlone from 4.30pm.

Current leaders Wexford Youths play host to Treaty United at 6pm after third placed Peamount entertain Sligo Rovers at 5pm.

There is also a Dublin derby at 6pm, with Bohemians at home to DLR Waves, while down in the Rebel county, Cork City host Galway with a 5pm kick-off.

Rugby

All four Irish provinces get their campaigns underway in the United Rugby Championship today.

Leinster's game away to Zebre got underway at 1pm with Jason Jenkins and Charlie Ngatai both handed their first starts for Leo Cullen's side.

With just six minutes gone, Luke McGrath has already crossed the line, with Ross Byrne slotting the conversion to make it 0-7.

Later, new signing Malakai Fekitoa starts in midfield for Munster for their trip to Cardiff, kicking off at 3.05pm, before Ulster host Connacht in the 7.35pm game.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is through four holes on his third-round at the Italian Open, sitting top of the leaderboard alongside Victor Perez.

The pair are currently just one-shot ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick.

***

Leona Maguire missed the cut at the Portland Classic overnight.

German Esther Henseleit and American Lilia Vu are the current leaders after round two, each on 10 under.

Australian Football

Sydney Swans will face Geelong in next Saturday's AFL Grand Final.

The Swans have held off Collingwood to win 95-94 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in a thrilling preliminary final.

One more to go.



See you next week! #Bloods pic.twitter.com/xF9tS4y13g — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) September 17, 2022

Laois' Zach Tuohy and Kerry's Mark O'Connor will both be hoping to become Premiership champions with Geelong in next week's decider.

Racing

There’s a seven-race card at Gowran Park where the first goes to post at 1.35pm.

At 2pm, an eight-race programme also gets underway at Navan.