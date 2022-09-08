Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 10:55

Football rumours: Manchester United turn to renewal for Marcus Rashford

He has impressed with his start to the season.
Football rumours: Manchester United turn to renewal for Marcus Rashford

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester United are ready to open talks with 24-year-old striker Marcus Rashford over a new contract after he impressed with his start to the season, according to The Sun.

The same paper reports 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is expected to leave his team as a free agent next summer.

The Sun also reports Thomas Tuchel was shocked by his sacking at Chelsea and “pleaded” for more time.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Juan Mata: Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk reports the 34-year-old former Manchester United player is set to join Galatasaray.

Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace have offered a new contract to the reported Arsenal and Chelsea target, according to the Sun.

More in this section

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ruled out for a month Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ruled out for a month
Liverpool suffer Champions League humiliation against Napoli Liverpool suffer Champions League humiliation against Napoli
Football rumours: Wolves look to former England striker Andy Carroll Football rumours: Wolves look to former England striker Andy Carroll
soccermanchester unitedfootballgraham pottertransferswilfried zahamarcus rashfordgossipdouglas luiz
This is wild – Francis Tiafoe beats Andrey Rublev to reach semi-finals

This is wild – Francis Tiafoe beats Andrey Rublev to reach semi-finals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more