Saturday Sport: Celtic trash Rangers in Old Firm derby, Honours even in Merseyside derby

Kenneth Fox

Soccer

Celtic have thrashed their biggest rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby after beating them 4-0 at Celtic Park.

Liel Abada scored two first half goals along with a Jota goal to make it 3-0 at half-time. Turnbull sealed a rout for the home side with a latersecond half goal.

Meanwhile, it has ended 0-0 between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby.

Darwin Nunez came straight back into the Liverpool team following his suspension while new signing Arthur is on the bench.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel can understand why some people believe they have over-spent on new players.

The £260 million (€300 million) invested in the squad by new owner Todd Boehly is a record for a Premier League club in one transfer window.

Wesley Fofana could make his debut when they host West Ham at 3pm.

Elsewhere, Leeds travel to Brentford and Newcastle meet Crystal Palace.

Two newly-promoted clubs go head-to-head when Nottingham Forest take on Bournemouth, while Southampton go for consecutive wins when they visit Wolves.

Defending champions Manchester City can end the day top of the table if they seal all three points against Aston Villa - who are out to avoid a fourth straight loss - in the late game.

===

There is one game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening, with Sligo Rovers hosting Drogheda United at the Showgrounds

Tennis

Serena Williams says she's ready to be a "different version" of herself - but wants to stay involved in tennis - after playing what's likely to be her final match.

The American great was knocked out of the US Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic.

While not using the word 'retirement', she says she's "evolving" away from the sport.

Defending men's champion Daniil Medvedev set up a fourth-round clash with Nick Kyrgios with a straight sets victory over Australian qualifier Wu Yibing.

===

This evening, Rafa Nadal plays the experienced Richard Gasquet for a place in the last-16.

While third seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Jenson Brooksby.

Former Wimbledon champions Petra Kvitova and Garbine Muguruza meet in the women’s third round.

And Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins goes up against Alize Cornet.

GAA

Oisin McConville believes the time is right for him to take his first job in inter-county management.

The former Armagh star is set to be appointed the new Wicklow boss after being selected as the preferred candidate to succeed Alan Costello.

McConville is currently managing Monaghan club Inniskeen, and he says the Garden County will have his 'undivided attention' once their campaign is over.

AFL

Geelong will have home advantage in the AFL preliminary finals.

The regular season table toppers have beaten Collingwood 78-72 at the MCG to move to within one win of a place in the Grand Final.

Laois' Zach Tuohy started for the Cats with Kerry's Mark O'Connor came off the bench.

Golf

Leona Maguire is in ninth place heading into the weekend at the Dana Open on the LPGA Tour.

The Solheim Cup star will tee off from six-under-par in Ohio this afternoon - four shots behind leader Lucy Li.

The Cavan woman gets herthird round underway from 15:15pm.