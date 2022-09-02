Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 21:57

Mageean smashes Irish 1500m record to claim gold at Diamond League

The Diamond League is being held in Brussels
Ciara Mageean has broken the Irish 1500m record to claim gold at the Diamond League in Brussels.

Mageean's time of 3:56.63 bests the previous record set in 1995 by Sonia O'Sullivan.

The Down woman saw off Team GB's Laura Muir, who took second, with Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu coming home in third.

Last month, Muir denied Mageean gold at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.

 

