Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 14:35

Chelsea sign Wesley Fofana in £70m transfer from Leicester

The defender has signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea sign Wesley Fofana in £70m transfer from Leicester

By PA Sport Staff

Wesley Fofana has completed his £70 million move from Leicester to Chelsea.

The defender has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge, the Blues confirmed on Wednesday.

Fofana joins Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella as defensive reinforcements for boss Thomas Tuchel this summer.

The 21-year-old told the club’s official site: “The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy. I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

“I’m here to win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that.”

Saint Etienne are also due a slice of the fee as part of the deal which saw Fofana move from France to Leicester in 2020.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Fofana won the FA Cup with Leicester in 2021. (Nick Potts/PA)

He helped the Foxes win the FA Cup, for the first time in their history, in 2021 and made 52 appearances for the club.

It ends a transfer saga which Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers admitted had helped to derail his side’s Premier League season already.

Fofana, who has recovered from a serious broken leg he suffered in pre-season last year, had pushed to join Tuchel’s side and failed to turn up for training with the Foxes earlier this month.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said: “Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age.

“We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe’s most exciting talents to Chelsea and further strengthen that area of our squad, both for this season and many more to come.”

More in this section

A closer look at new Manchester United signing Antony A closer look at new Manchester United signing Antony
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi joins Bayer Leverkusen on season-long loan Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi joins Bayer Leverkusen on season-long loan
Manchester United confirm deal agreed to sign Antony from Ajax Manchester United confirm deal agreed to sign Antony from Ajax
soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballleicesterthomas tuchelwesley fofanatodd boehly
We try everything until the deadline – Liverpool on the hunt for midfielder

We try everything until the deadline – Liverpool on the hunt for midfielder

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more