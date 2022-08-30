Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 06:30

Gorka Guruzeta bags brace as Athletic Bilbao ease to win over struggling Cadiz

By PA Sport Staff

Cadiz’s poor start to the LaLiga season continued as they were soundly beaten at home by Athletic Bilbao to remain without a point or a goal from their opening three games.

Having narrowly avoided relegation last season, Sergio’s side seemingly face another uphill battle following this latest 4-0 reverse.

Inaki Williams broke the deadlock after capitalising on a defensive error before the Bilbao striker saw a penalty saved by Jeremias Ledesma.

Summer signing Gorka Guruzeta replaced Williams in the second half and promptly opened his account for the club, doubling the lead with a fine strike.

He would add a second in stoppage-time after Alex Berenguer Remiro’s effort had already secured the points for the visitors, who remain unbeaten.

A neat finish from substitute Antoine Griezmann was enough for Atletico Madrid to win 1-0 at Valencia.

The France forward curled home the winner after 66 minutes after Yunus Musah’s fine first-half strike for the hosts was chalked off by VAR for a foul in the build-up.

