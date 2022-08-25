Shamrock Rovers beat Ferencvaros 1-0 in Tallaght

A late goal from Andy Lyons secured a win for Shamrock Rovers against Ferencvaros at Tallaght Stadium.

The Hungarian side travelled to Dublin following their 4-0 win at home in Budapest last week in the first leg of the Europa League playoff.

Recovering from last Thursday's heavy defeat, Stephen Bradley's side held well to put pressure on the visitors, with Lyons' breakthrough finally coming in the 89th minute.

The result means Ferencvaros win the tie 4-1 on aggregate, qualifying for the group stages of the competition.

Meanwhile, the Hoops will face the group stages of the Conference League, with the draw taking place on Friday.