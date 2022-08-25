Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 14:41

Mendy accuser denies thinking about compensation, court told

A woman who accused footballer Benjamin Mendy of rape has denied having ‘a mind to apply for compensation’, a jury has heard
Mendy accuser denies thinking about compensation, court told

William Janes, PA

A woman who accused Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy of rape denied having “a mind to apply for compensation” after reportedly searching online for his “worth”, a jury has heard.

The woman, who alleges she was raped by the Manchester City left-back and former French national player at his home in July 2021, was said to have made the search days before speaking to police informally and just over two weeks before she gave a statement to officers.

The alleged rape is said to have taken place when the 28-year-old player and the woman were alone in a cinema room during a party at his mansion, The Spinney in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire.

Chester Crown Court heard that the woman is said to have made the search months after the alleged incident, following media coverage of other allegations by different women which had prompted police to contact her.

Benjamin Mendy court case
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Eleanor Laws QC, representing Mendy, asked the woman: “Why would you be searching for Mr Mendy’s worth before making a statement?”

The woman replied: “On what date did I do that?

Ms Laws said: “Why you would you be interested in what he was worth on January 17th?”

The woman answered: “I wasn’t particularly interested but he was headlines and stuff … obviously I’m going to Google him.”

Ms Laws QC continued: “Have you a mind to apply for compensation at some point?”

The woman responded: “No, and I haven’t done.”

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against seven young women.

His co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, the footballer’s friend and fixer, is alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex.

The 41-year-old, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Both men say any sex was consensual.

The trial continues.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help. 

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112. 

More in this section

Brendan Rodgers keeps door open to reintegrate Wesley Fofana at Leicester Brendan Rodgers keeps door open to reintegrate Wesley Fofana at Leicester
Rangers reach Champions League group stage Rangers reach Champions League group stage
Manchester City drawn to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round Manchester City drawn to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round
premier leaguefootballcourtsmanchester city fcbenjamin mendymendylouis saha matturiechester crown courtmottram st andrew
Premier League clubs hit a new high with summer transfer window spending

Premier League clubs hit a new high with summer transfer window spending

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more