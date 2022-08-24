Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 22:17

Rangers reach Champions League group stage

Rangers, Copenhagen reach Champions League group stage
Rangers reach Champions League group stage

Thomson Reuters

Rangers returned to the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years with a 1-0 win at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Antonio Colak tapped in the winner for the Scottish side on the hour after Milik Tillam robbed PSV defender Andre Ramalho and slipped the ball across the box to the Croatian forward who made no mistake.

FC Copenhagen also made into the group stage after a 0-0 draw at Turkey's Trabzonspor secured a 2-1 aggregate win.

Dinamo Zagreb and Norway's Bodo/Glimt went into extra-time after their second leg ended 2-1 to the Croatian side (2-2 on aggregate).

More in this section

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case mentioned in court Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case mentioned in court
LIV Golf rebels are not welcome back – PGA Tour commissioner LIV Golf rebels are not welcome back – PGA Tour commissioner
Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year
rangerschampions league
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heaps praise on teenager Dominic Ballard

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl heaps praise on teenager Dominic Ballard

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more