Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 12:17

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case mentioned in court

The world number 26 is expected to play at the upcoming US Open.
By Alana Calvert, PA Sport, Canberra

An assault charge against Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been mentioned in an Australian court.

The tennis ace was not present when the matter – in which he is accused of assaulting his former partner – was heard before magistrate Louise Taylor in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Nick Kyrgios came up short against Novak Djokovic (Zac Goodwin/PA)

His legal representative Michael Kukulies-Smith requested an adjournment on the basis that his client spent little time in the Australian Capital Territory, but would not divulge further details.

The case has been adjourned until October 4th.

The world number 26 has performed well on the court since Wimbledon – including winning the Washington Open and reaching the Canadian Open quarter-finals – and will be seeded at the US Open, which begins on August 29th.

tennisnick kyrgiosnovak djokovicwimbledonkyrgios
