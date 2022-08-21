Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 20:10

Manchester City drop first points of the season in thrilling Newcastle draw

The champions battled from 3-1 down while Leeds stunned Chelsea 3-0.
By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City dropped their first points of the Premier League season after fighting back to claim a 3-3 draw with Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Ilkay Gundogan gave City an early lead, but the home side responded superbly and Miguel Almiron equalised before Callum Wilson put them ahead in the 39th minute.

A stunning free-kick from Kieran Trippier – who later had a red card overturned on a VAR review – saw Newcastle move 3-1 ahead, but Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva quickly restored parity as both teams had to settle for a point.

Leeds produced their best display under head coach Jesse Marsch to register a stunning 3-0 home win against Chelsea.

First-half goals from Brenden Aaronson and stand-in skipper Rodrigo put Marsch’s side two up at the interval, and Jack Harrison turned home a third midway through the second period.

The scoreline did not flatter rampant Leeds, who appear transformed this season after securing top-flight survival on the final day of the last campaign.

Chelsea ended the game with 10 men after Kalidou Koulibaly’s late dismissal for a second yellow card.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard condemned West Ham to a 2-0 defeat at home to bogey side Brighton.

Leandro Trossard celebrates his goal for Brighton
Leandro Trossard celebrates his goal for Brighton (John Walton/PA)

Mac Allister’s first-half penalty and Trossard’s breakaway goal maintained Brighton’s unbeaten start to the season and made it three defeats from three matches for the Hammers.

West Ham have now played the Seagulls 11 times in the Premier League and not beaten them once.

