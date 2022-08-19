Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 11:14

Jessica Pegula stops Emma Raducanu’s run in Cincinnati

The Briton knocked out Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in the first two rounds
Jessica Pegula stops Emma Raducanu’s run in Cincinnati

PA Sport Staff

Emma Raducanu’s scintillating early run at the Western and Southern Open has ended in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Jessica Pegula.

The British 10th seed opened her campaign in Cincinnati with impressive victories over WTA Tour veterans Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka.

But the top-ranked American proved too tough a mountain for the defending US Open champion to climb.

Pegula took control early in the match, dictating ground play and converting two break-point opportunities to clinch the first set.

Another break early in the second then gave world number eight the momentum she needed to secure her place in the quarter-finals.

Pegula’s technical prowess disrupted the clinical tennis Raducanu exhibited in her earlier matches, with the 19-year-old giving up 21 unforced errors in the loss.

More in this section

Benjamin Mendy told accuser ‘I have had sex with 10,000 women’, court hears Benjamin Mendy told accuser ‘I have had sex with 10,000 women’, court hears
Six in court over Formula 1 British Grand Prix track invasion Six in court over Formula 1 British Grand Prix track invasion
Rory McIlroy hails ‘alpha’ figure Tiger Woods after players meet to discuss LIV Rory McIlroy hails ‘alpha’ figure Tiger Woods after players meet to discuss LIV
tennisus openwtaraducanuemma raducanucincinnatiwestern and southern open
Manchester United closing in on deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United closing in on deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more