Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 15:03

Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season, but could not help to keep them up.
Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford

By PA Sport Staff

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up.

Dennis featured in Watford’s opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in the squad for Friday night’s win over Burnley as he finalised a switch to the City Ground.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford,” a club statement read.

No terms were disclosed by Forest, with a reported £20million fee having been agreed.

Manager Steve Cooper has strengthened his squad with a significant number of signings during the summer transfer window.

Forest have also been linked with Brighton forward Neal Maupay, who was left out of Saturday’s squad against Newcastle.

More in this section

Gabriel Jesus bags brace on home debut as Arsenal overcome Leicester Gabriel Jesus bags brace on home debut as Arsenal overcome Leicester
Erik ten Hag not panicking over lack of Man Utd signings and expects additions Erik ten Hag not panicking over lack of Man Utd signings and expects additions
League of Ireland wrap: Dundalk beat Bohs, Rovers draw with Derry City League of Ireland wrap: Dundalk beat Bohs, Rovers draw with Derry City
soccerpremier leaguewatfordnottm forestforestemmanuel dennisdennis
Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy claim gold at European Rowing Championships

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy claim gold at European Rowing Championships

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more