Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 10:40

LIV trio ‘failed to show they have been harmed’, says ruling judge

Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Tuesday said Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were ‘well aware of the consequences’ of their actions.
LIV trio ‘failed to show they have been harmed’, says ruling judge

By Benjamin Cooper, PA

Three LIV players seeking to play in the FedEx Cup play-offs failed to show “they have been harmed – let alone irreparably”, the ruling judge has said.

Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Tuesday said Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were “well aware of the consequences” of their actions in competing in LIV events without permission and had not “made their case” against being suspended by the PGA Tour as a result.

The decision meant the trio were not added to the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first of three play-off events which began at TPC Southwind in Memphis on Thursday, the same day the judge’s written ruling was released.

“Based on this evidence, Plaintiffs have not even shown that they have been harmed — let alone irreparably,” Freeman wrote.

“It is clear that the LIV Golf contracts negotiated by the Plaintiffs and consummated between the parties were based on the players’ calculation of what they would be leaving behind and the amount of money they would need to compensate for those losses.

“Plaintiffs have signed contracts that richly reward them for their talent and compensate for lost opportunity through TOUR play. In fact, the evidence shows almost without a doubt that they will be earning significantly more money with LIV Golf than they could reasonably have expected to make through TOUR play over the same time period.”

Judge Freeman disagreed with the LIV players’ legal argument that not appearing in the play-offs would cause them to suffer financial and reputational losses.

 

She wrote: “Plaintiffs’ contention that they will irreparably lose future sponsorship opportunities and career status is undermined by Plaintiffs’ evidence that LIV Golf offers a refreshing new ‘extremely fan-friendly’ business model that will lead to ‘an improved broadcast output and entertainment experience’ compared to the staid old golf world built by PGA TOUR.

“If LIV Golf is elite golf’s future, what do Plaintiffs care about the dust-collecting trophies of a bygone era?”

It comes after Rory McIlroy welcomed the judge’s “common sense” decision to rule against the trio.

Speaking at a pre-tournament press conference, McIlroy said: “From my vantage point common sense prevailed and I thought it was the right decision.

“It just lets us focus on the important stuff, which is the golf. We can all move forward and not have that sideshow going on for the next few weeks, which is nice.”

More in this section

Manchester City agree €13 million fee for Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez Manchester City agree €13 million fee for Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez
Monza-bound Pablo Mari heading for Arsenal exit Monza-bound Pablo Mari heading for Arsenal exit
Football rumours: Marcus Rashford’s representatives meet with PSG in Paris Football rumours: Marcus Rashford’s representatives meet with PSG in Paris
golfrory mcilroypga toursuper leagueliv golftalor goochfedex cup play-offshudson swaffordmatt jones
Tearful Serena Williams says ‘goodbye Toronto’ after flagging retirement

Tearful Serena Williams says ‘goodbye Toronto’ after flagging retirement

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more