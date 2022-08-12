Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 10:59

St Pat's and Sligo knocked out of Europa Conference League

St Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.
James Cox

St Pat's lost 2-0 on the night to CSKA Sofia in their Conference League tie at Tallaght Stadium, going out 2-1 on aggregate.

The penalty that decided the tie came via handball, but appeared to strike the arm of a CSKA player first.

Midfielder Jamie Lennon said it was a frustrating result after their victory in Bulgaria in the first leg.

"We had plenty of chances, probably had the better chances in the game, but we just couldn't take them tonight. You couldn't fault anyone's attitude, performance levels and energy we gave.

"We got the crowd on our side from minute one with the first couple of tackles and the crowd were up for it, we fed off that on the pitch, but it just didn't happen for us tonight and that's disappointing."

Sligo Rovers' European adventure also came to an end last night, albeit with a win.

Will Fitzgerald's goal saw the Bit O'Red beat Viking 1-0 at the Showgrounds, but they went out 5-2 on aggregate.

Shamrock Rovers return to domestic matters tonight, making the trip to Derry City in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Second placed Dundalk go to Bohemians.

Drogheda play Shelbourne, and the bottom two meet in Belfield where UCD face Finn Harps.

 

