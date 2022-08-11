Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 09:55

Footballers’ names read to jurors in Benjamin Mendy trial

The potential jurors, selected from a panel of 38, heard a list of people who may be witnesses or could be referred to during the trial.
Footballers’ names read to jurors in Benjamin Mendy trial

By Eleanor Barlow, PA

Potential jurors in the sexual offences trial of Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy have been asked if they have connections to five Premier League players.

The names of Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones – who all either play for or previously played for City – were read to a jury panel at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday ahead of the trial, which is expected to open on Monday.

The potential jurors, selected from a panel of 38, heard a list of people who may be witnesses or could be referred to during the trial and were asked whether they had any connection to them or knew them personally.

Benjamin Mendy court case
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Mendy, 28, denies eight counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one sexual assault against seven complainants.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between October 2018 and August last year.

He pleaded not guilty to one of the counts of rape on Wednesday, having entered not guilty pleas to the other nine charges at earlier hearings.

Mendy, who wore a blue suit, is standing trial alongside Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Salford, who denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Potential jurors also heard the names of the complainants and were asked if they had any connections to Manchester City, Manchester United or police forces.

Benjamin Mendy court case
Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Honorary Recorder of Chester Judge Steven Everett told them: “Some of you will appreciate, Mr Mendy is a professional footballer. He plays for Manchester City.”

Eight men and six women were sworn in to serve on the jury, including two jurors who will be discharged after the opening of the case.

They were told the trial was expected to last 15 weeks.

About 20 members of the media were in court for the hearing on Thursday, with others watching by videolink.

A French interpreter was in the dock with the defendants.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Both defendants are on bail.

More in this section

Tearful Serena Williams says ‘goodbye Toronto’ after flagging retirement Tearful Serena Williams says ‘goodbye Toronto’ after flagging retirement
Serena Williams announces plans to retire as women’s all-time greatest player Serena Williams announces plans to retire as women’s all-time greatest player
Shamrock Rovers beat Shkupi to continue European odyssey Shamrock Rovers beat Shkupi to continue European odyssey
soccermanchester citybenjamin mendymendylouis saha matturie
Monza-bound Pablo Mari heading for Arsenal exit

Monza-bound Pablo Mari heading for Arsenal exit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more