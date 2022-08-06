New Zealand’s losing run goes on as South Africa win Rugby Championship opener

By PA Sport Staff

Kurt-Lee Arendse’s maiden Test try condemned New Zealand to three straight defeats for the first time since 1998 as 14-man South Africa triumphed 26-10 in the Rugby Championship opener.

Shannon Frizzell claimed a late try for the again-stunned All Blacks, but Willie le Roux hit back with a score of his own to claim the last word.

Head coach Ian Foster will come under ever-increasing pressure for his job in the wake of New Zealand’s third loss on the spin.

Arendse was sent off late on for a reckless aerial challenge on Beauden Barrett that left both players down, with the wing’s second cap ending in both a red card and him being taken off on a stretcher with a nasty-looking injury.

Springboks scrum-half Faf de Klerk had also suffered a sickening injury in the opening minute of the match, copping a knee to his head and appearing to be knocked out.

The two sides meet again in Johannesburg in a week’s time, where anything other than a New Zealand victory could easily see Foster forced out of his job.