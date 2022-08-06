Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 20:18

New Zealand’s losing run goes on as South Africa win Rugby Championship opener

Shannon Frizzell claimed a late try for the again-stunned All Blacks, but Willie le Roux hit back with a score of his own to claim the last word.
New Zealand’s losing run goes on as South Africa win Rugby Championship opener

By PA Sport Staff

Kurt-Lee Arendse’s maiden Test try condemned New Zealand to three straight defeats for the first time since 1998 as 14-man South Africa triumphed 26-10 in the Rugby Championship opener.

Shannon Frizzell claimed a late try for the again-stunned All Blacks, but Willie le Roux hit back with a score of his own to claim the last word.

Head coach Ian Foster will come under ever-increasing pressure for his job in the wake of New Zealand’s third loss on the spin.

Arendse was sent off late on for a reckless aerial challenge on Beauden Barrett that left both players down, with the wing’s second cap ending in both a red card and him being taken off on a stretcher with a nasty-looking injury.

Springboks scrum-half Faf de Klerk had also suffered a sickening injury in the opening minute of the match, copping a knee to his head and appearing to be knocked out.

The two sides meet again in Johannesburg in a week’s time, where anything other than a New Zealand victory could easily see Foster forced out of his job.

More in this section

Nottingham Forest’s Premier League return ends in defeat at Newcastle Nottingham Forest’s Premier League return ends in defeat at Newcastle
Contract uncertainty was not behind Mohamed Salah’s dip in form – Jurgen Klopp Contract uncertainty was not behind Mohamed Salah’s dip in form – Jurgen Klopp
Lille midfielder Amadou Onana close to completing Everton switch Lille midfielder Amadou Onana close to completing Everton switch
south africanew zealandspringboksrugby championship
Vigil to be held for Dillon Quirke at club's GAA grounds

Vigil to be held for Dillon Quirke at club's GAA grounds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more