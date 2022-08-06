Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke dies after collapsing during club game

Tipperary inter-county hurler Dillon Quirke has died having collapsed during a club match at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Friday evening.

Quirke's club Clonoulty-Rossmore were facing Kilruane McDonaghs when the 24-year-old collapsed just before half-time, according to the Irish Examiner.

Quirke was stretchered off the pitch and treated by medics before being taken to Tipperary University Hospital.

A statement from Tipperary GAA confirmed Quirke's death and extended "heartfelt and sincere sympathies" to Dillon's family, friends and clubmates.

"Dillon became ill during Friday evening's County Senior Hurling Championship between Clonoulty-Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Semple Stadium and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away.

"Tipperary GAA wish to thank all those who attended to Dillon in Semple Stadium and in Tipperary University Hospital this evening."

The statement added that all games in the county due to be played this weekend have been called off as a mark of respect.