Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 21:33

Derek Lyng succeeds Brian Cody as Kilkenny boss

A statement from the county board tonight has confirmed he takes over from Brian Cody as part of a three-year term.
James Cox

Derek Lyng is the new Kilkenny senior hurling manager.

A statement from the county board tonight has confirmed he takes over from Brian Cody as part of a three-year term.

His backroom team are set to be confirmed at a later date.

Lyng previously worked as a selector under Brian Cody before managing the Black and Amber's under-20s until recently.

In a statement this evening, Kilkenny GAA said: “Following Thursday night's meeting of Kilkenny County Board, Derek Lyng has been ratified as the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Manager. A three-year term has been agreed. Selectors and backroom team will be confirmed later.

“Niall Bergin has been ratified as U-17 manager for the season ahead, while the process of appointing a U-20 manager will now begin. Kilkenny County Board wishes Derek and Niall the very best of luck during the season ahead. The County Board will not be issuing any further statement.”

