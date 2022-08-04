Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 21:18

St Pat's secure huge European win against CSKA Sofia; Sligo suffer heavy Viking loss

Serge Atakayi scored the late winner in the 87th minute.
James Cox

St Patrick's Athletic beat CSKA Sofia in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third round qualifier tonight.

The Dublin side won 1-0 in Bulgaria after an impressive performance.

Tim Clancy had admitted his side were underdog's before the game, but the famous win gives them every chance of progressing to the play-off rounds of the tournament.

Next Thursday's return leg will take place at Tallaght Stadium to facilitate UEFA requirements.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers lost 5-1 away to Norway's Viking.

David Cawley scored for Rovers from the penalty spot late on.

It was a bad night all round though for John Russell's side with Garry Buckley having to be stretchered off in the first-half with a serious looking knee issue.

