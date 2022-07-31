Sunday sport: Meath face Kerry in football final, England take on Germany in Euro 2022 final

Digital Desk Staff

GAA

Meath are looking to win what would be just their second ever All-Ireland Ladies Football Final this afternoon.

The defending champs are heavy favourites to go back to back and beat Kerry in this afternoon's decider.

The action throws in at 4pm.

That's one of three finals down for decision at GAA headquarters today.

First up is the Junior decider which is underway between Ulster rivals Fermanagh and Antrim.

Soccer

A new chapter in English football history can be written today as the Lionesses take on Germany in the final of the Women's Euros at Wembley.

It was 56 years ago yesterday when the country last won a major trophy in the sport - at the men's World Cup in 1966.

______________________________________________________

We're still awaiting out first major giant killing of the FAI Cup.

Letterkenny's Bonagee take on Pike Rovers of Limerick at 2pm while at the same time Salthill come up against Malahide United.

League of Ireland side Galway face Bluebell United at 3pm while it's an all League of Ireland affair as St Pat's play host to Waterford at the same time.

Later it's a Cork derby as Cobh Ramblers battle rivals Cork City at 4pm while the final game of the evening sees Wexford FC looking to upset Premier Division Sligo Rovers at 6pm.

Golf

Niall Kearney is aiming for a top twenty finish at the Hero Open on the DP World Tour.

The Dubliner is 3 under after 15 holes of today's final round, moving him to 13 under par and in a tie for 17th place.

A bogey has sent David Carey back to level par heading for the back nine.

He now lies on 2 under par for the tournament.

American Sean Crocker leads by 2 on 19 under par.

Stephanie Meadow flight up the leaderboard has stalled this afternoon during the final round of the Scottish Women's Open.

She's the only Irish interest in the field and is now 4 under after 16 holes today to stand on 7 under for the week.

The Antrim native now sits in a tie for 30th place and 8 shots off the joint lead of Lydia Ko and Celine Boutieron 15-under-par.

Formula One

George Russell goes from pole position for the first time in his Formula One career at this afternoon's Hungarian Grand Prix.

He'll share the front row with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, while Charles Leclerc is third.

Russell's Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh, with Max Verstappen tenth on the grid after he suffered mechanical problems.

Racing

It's the final day of this year's Galway Racing Festival.

Battleoverdoyen is looking for a second win in the Eileen Kelly Memorial Chase after taking last year's running of the race.

The Gordon Elliott chaser faces a tough battle to go two in a row with Lorna Fowler's Politesse and Agusta Gold for Willie Mullins well fancied.

That one goes to post at 5 past 3 while the first of 8 races gets underway at 2pm.